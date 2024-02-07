| Hyderabad Anurag University Student Injured After Jumping Off University Building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 06:41 PM

Hyderabad: A student from Anurag University attempted suicide by jumping off the college building situated in Venkatapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Hyderabad.

The student, identified as Gyaneshwar, leaped from the second floor of the Anurag University building.

Upon learning of the incident, fellow students promptly rushed him to the nearest hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Further details are awaited.