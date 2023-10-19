Woman behind Puvvada’s success, Vasantha Lakshmi electioneer for her spouse

In keeping with the saying, two-time MLA of Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s wife Puvvada Vasantha Lakshmi has been shouldering the electioneering responsibility for the ensuing Assembly elections.

05:00 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar’s wife Puvvada Vasantha Lakshmi interacts with residents at a colony in Khammam.

Khammam: There is a very old and famous saying, ‘behind every successful man, there stands a woman’.

It may be recalled that the minister’s wife had also campaigned actively for him in the past Assembly elections as well as for the BRS’ victory in Khammam Municipal Corporation elections

Accompanied by the BRS cadres she has been making door-to-door visits in the city campaigning for the minister for the past few days. She interacts with the voters in different municipal divisions explaining the BRS election manifesto and distributing election pamphlets.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Thursday, Vasantha Lakshmi said there has been a very good response to her campaigning from the citizens. The residents in colonies are welcoming us warmly and passionately extending their support to the BRS candidate in the elections.

The public in Khammam city are happy and satisfied with the BRS governance and the rapid development achieved by the minister in all the fields in the past few years by spending huge amounts of funds, she noted.

Given the response from the voters it is sure that the minister is going to become a hat-trick MLA of Khammam and the BRS would form the government for the third time. The public, especially women, are happy that all households in the city are being supplied tap water.

In addition to that, poorer sections are impressed with the schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and Aasara pensions. The mood is in favour of the BRS, Vasantha Lakshmi said. Her son Dr. Puvvada Nayan Raj would join the campaign from next Monday.

Dudekula Noorbhasha Sagham leader Shaik Shakeena who accompanied Vasantha Lakshmi in the campaign said that it is heartening to see the affectionate welcome given by the voters when they visited their residences.

The voters are asserting that they would support Ajay Kumar and elect him as Khammam MLA again; she said adding that every day one municipal ward is covered in the day besides joining Bathukamma celebrations in the evening.