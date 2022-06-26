Woman dies in explosion at Dundigal

Published Date - 04:18 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: A woman died in an explosion at a function hall in Dundigal on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim Laxmi (27) worked at the SBVK function hall and on Saturday while cleaning the premises, she took a small box kept at an open place and tried to open it when an explosion occurred. The woman died on the spot due to injuries sustained in the explosion.

Soon after the incident, Dundigal police rushed to the spot and examined the place. The bomb detection and disposal teams were summoned the check the spot and the clues team experts picked up a few samples from the place.

“We suspect that the explosion happened due to some chemical reaction. The woman after failing to open the box had reportedly used force to open it. There was an explosion resulting in her death,” informed Dundigal Inspector, P Ramana Reddy.

A case is registered and the police are investigating.