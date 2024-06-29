Man electrocuted in Medak

Victim dies after coming in touch with live electric wires while cleaning water sump.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 04:52 PM

Medak: A man was electrocuted while connecting a motor at a water sump in his residence at Gouthojiguda of Manoharabad mandal on Saturday.

Pula Srinivas (55) and his wife Nagamani were preparing to clean the water sump. In a bid to pump out the water with a motor, he was trying to connect the motor when he came in touch with live electric wires. Srinivas died on the spot.

A case was registered. The body was taken to the Toopran government hospital for postmortem.