Woman electrocuted in agricultural field in Suryapet

A woman labourer was electrocuted in an agricultural field at Reddygudem of Maddirala mandal in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Representational Image

Suryapet: A woman labourer was electrocuted in an agricultural field at Reddygudem of Maddirala mandal in the district on Thursday.

Bobbali Sravani, 26, from Reddygudem village, was transplanting in the field when she accidentally touched the stay wire of an electric pole through which electricity was passing. She died on the spot.

According to the police, electricity was passing through the stay wire due to the insulation clamp of the pole being damaged.

Sravani’s body was shifted to the Thungathurthy government hospital for autopsy.