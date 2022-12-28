Suryapet: Crimes against women increase this year, while grave crimes decrease

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad was speaking at annual press meet at Suryapet on Wednesday

Suryapet: Grave crimes came down by 11.2 percent in the year 2022 in Suryapet district compared to 2021. In all, 133 grave crimes reported in 2022 as against 148 cases in 2021.

Among grave crimes, murder cases came down to 25 in 2022 from 26 in 2021. Culpable homicides have also come down to five in this year from eight in the last year. But, house burglaries got doubled in this year as 20 incidents have been reported in 2022 as against 10 in 2021.

Crime against women cases increased

The cases of crime against women increased to 640 in 2022 from 628 in 2021. Among them, over 80 percent cases were sexual harassment and molestation of women.

Sexual harassment cases increased to 312 in 2022 from 263 in 2021 while molestation cases increased to 204 in this year from 202 in the last year. Rape cases came down to 70 in 2022 from 87 in 2021.

Dowry deaths also decreased to five in this year from 11 in the last year. Kidnapping cases also decreased to 22 in this year from 31 in the last year.

Speaking at police annual press meet held in police headquarters here, Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad said that the district police laid special focus to check ganja transportation and sale with a target to turn Suryapet as ganja free district.

Total 2271.6 kilograms of ganja was seized by arresting 11 persons in 55 cases in the year 2022. The police also seized Rs 42 lakh worth gutkha pockets by arresting in 237 persons in 104 cases in this year.

The road accidents also came down in 2022 compared to 2021. In all, 230 persons died and 436 persons injured in 446 road accidents in 2022 while 243 persons died and 479 persons injured in 486 road accidents in 2021.