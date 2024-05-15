Auto driver committed suicide in Gajwel

The family members have found him hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning. Swamy, who bought an auto to eke out his livelihood a year and a half ago, was also in financial trouble.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 10:52 PM

Siddipet: An auto driver has committed suicide by hanging at Rajireddpally in Gajwel mandal. According to Gajwel Police, the auto driver Pasula Swamy (30), a resident of BC Colony in Gajwel town, had a serious argument with his wife over some family issue on Tuesday night when he left home.

Following a complaint filed by Swamy’s brother Pasula Ramesh, Gajwel Inspector B Saida has registered a case.