Woman staffer attempts suicide at RIMS-Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 04:39 PM

Adilabad: An outsourced patient care staffer allegedly attempted to die by suicide alleging that her supervisor harassing her at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad here on Wednesday. The condition of the woman, who allegedly consumed a toilet cleaning liquid, was out of danger.

Ganapathi Laxmi, an outsourced employee from Dasnapur in the town, told reporters that she was forced to try to kill herself by consuming phenyl as she was unable to bear harassment of supervisor Biyyala Ravi. She alleged that Ravi was mentally torturing subordinates citing petty reasons.

When asked, RIMS-Adilabad director Dr Jaisingh Rathod said the supervisor was already placed under suspension and an inquiry by a five-member team was initiated into the incident. Based on findings of the inquiry, action would be taken against those who were found guilty.