Cyberabad police arrest serial killer who murdered three footpath dwellers

Byagari Praveen a resident of Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally, allegedly murdered three persons within a fortnight by hurling boulders on them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A serial killer who had allegedly murdered three footpath dwellers by hurling stones on them during night time in Mailardevpally in a span of a fortnight, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Thursday.

Byagari Praveen (34) a resident of Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally, allegedly murdered three persons within a fortnight by hurling boulders on them.

Jagadeshwar Reddy, DCP Rajendranagar told media persons that Praveen on Tuesday night first went near Swapna theatre Katedan and found a person sleeping near Kajaria tiles shop. “He took a boulder kept there and hurled on the victim’s head and killed him before walking away. Praveen then headed to Durganagar cross roads located a kilometre away and killed another person in a similar way before taking away some money found in the victim’s pocket,” said the official.

On June 7, Praveen killed another person who was asleep at the Netajinagar and killed him by hurling a boulder and took away the cash found in his pocket, said the DCP.

Previously, the suspect was involved in three murder cases reported in 2011 and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 in one case while he was acquitted in two other cases. After coming out of jail, he again started his activities. He was also involved in two burglaries reported in 2010 and two snatching cases reported in 2011.

Praveen moved around the roads late in the nights and killed people for small amounts of money and targeted footpath dwellers who usually sleep on pavements.