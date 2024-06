Woman goes missing in Shamshabad

A private employee, she left a note for her parents on June 4, saying she was upset and wanted to end her life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman went missing from her house in Shamshabad on Friday.

A private employee, she left a note for her parents on June 4, saying she was upset and wanted to end her life. She did not return since then.

Her family members, unable to find her, approached the RGIA police. A missing case has been booked and being investigated.