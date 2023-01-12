Woman, daughter commit suicide in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

The bodies of Padma, Shivani are being retrived from Shivvampet tank in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a widow committed suicide after throwing her five-year-old daughter into the Shivvampet tank on Thursday when the man with whom she was in a relationship was preparing to marry another woman. The victims were Pallapu Padma (30) and Shivani (5) of Shivvampet village.

According to Pulkal Police, Padma married to a person from Papannapet some 10 years ago. Following his death, Padma had been staying with her parents in Shivvampet along with her daughter. However, Padma was in a relationship with her relative Vallapu Mallesh, for the past four years. After learning that Mallesh was getting married to another woman, Padma had pleaded him to marry her. When Mallesh refused, the depressed Padma has decided to end her life.

The bodies were retried from the tank. The Pulkal Police have registered a case and took up investigation.