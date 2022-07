Woman jumps into Durgam Cheruvu lake, dies

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:57 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman died, allegedly by jumping from the cable-stayed bridge into Durgam Cheruvu, police said here on Saturday.

The victim, aged in her thirties, after reaching the pedestrian walkway allegedly jumped into the lake and was drowned. On information, the local police reached the spot and with the help of a Disaster Response Force (DRF) team, retrieved the body.

The Madhapur police booked a case and took up investigation. Efforts were on to identify the woman.