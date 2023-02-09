Woman killed, husband injured in road accident in Nalgonda

A 30-year-old woman died while her husband was severely injured in a road accident at Hill Colony of Nagarjuna Sagar in the district on Thursday morning
According to the police, Mylapally Kanchena and her husband Mallikarjuna from Hill Colony were going towards the dam on their motorbike, when a car from the opposite direction hit the bike. Kanchena died on the spot and Mallikarjuna suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to the Government General Hospital at Nalgonda, where his condition was stated to be critical.
Vijayapuri South police have registered a case.