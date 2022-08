Woman killed, man injured in bike mishap on Lalapet flyover

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:36 AM, Mon - 8 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman died and a man was injured when the motorcycle they were riding skidded and they fell on the Lalapet flyover on Monday.

The two, who are yet to be identified reportedly were proceeding towards Tarnaka when the mishap occurred.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .