Woman lawyer loses lakhs to fraudster on matrimony site in Hyderabad

The 32-year-old complainant from Secunderabad, who uploaded her profile on the matrimonial site seeking a suitable alliance, was contacted by unidentified person who claimed to be the father of a potential groom.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:07 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman lawyer was cheated to the tune of several lakhs by a fraudster on a popular matrimony site.

He initiated contact and shared details about his son, Adi Javesh and claimed he was a successful cardiothoracic surgeon in the United States of America.

After initial conversations, Javesh managed to establish connection with the complainant through WhatsApp.

“He gained her confidence by putting up fake stories about himself and his work. He expressed his desire to marry her,” police said.

Recently, he informed her that he was posted at the terrorist hit Syria and his bank accounts were frozen. He requested her to send money.

She transferred lakhs of rupees, before growing suspicious and approached the Market police.

A case was booked.