Train cancellations, diversions in Hyderabad due to Railway maintenance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Bhubaneswar – Mancheswar and Haridaspur – Dhanmandal stations under East Coast Railway, certain trains have been cancelled during the month of August.

The services which are cancelled include Agartala – Secunderabad (07029) on August 18 and 25, Secunderabad – Agartala (07030) on August 21 and 28, Dibrugarh – Secunderabad (07047) on August 17 and 24, Secunderabad – Dibrugarh ( 07046) on August 21 and 28, Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773) on August 23 and 30, Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774) on August 28 and 29.

Also, due to non-interlocking over South Eastern Railway zone, Agartala – Secunderabad (07029) and Secunderabad – Agartala (07030) services running on September 1 and 4 have been diverted.

Meanwhile, to clear rush of passengers, the SCR is running one-way special train between Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (07055) on August 18. The train will have stops at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations.

The SCR also informed that stoppages were being provided for Yesvantpur – H.Nizamuddin – Yesvantpur Express and Kacheguda – Chengalpattu – Kacheguda Express trains at Mahabubnagar and Shadnagar starting from August 20.