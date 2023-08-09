Twist in woman’s death: Body exhumed for autopsy

The body of a woman, Kajal of Indiranagar locality in the city, was exhumed on Wednesday, 20 days after her funeral, with her family alleging foul play in her death.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hanamkonda: The body of a woman, Kajal of Indiranagar locality in the city, was exhumed on Wednesday, 20 days after her funeral, with her family alleging foul play in her death. Her live-in partner, auto-driver Abbas, is now under a cloud of suspicion.

Kajal died on July 12 at the MGM Hospital while undergoing treatment for some illness. After her funeral, her mother approached the Hanamkonda police on August 5, suspecting foul play in her daughter’s death, following which Abbas became a focal point of the investigation.

The Hanamkonda police exhumed Kajal’s body at Bokkala Gadda graveyard on Wednesday, in the presence of forensic experts and the Tahsildar. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital for autopsy.

Police said Kajal’s mother had accused Abbas of being behind her daughter’s death. She alleged that her daughter’s death was not natural, but a deliberate act orchestrated by Abbas. The cause of death was disguised to appear as a natural illness, she alleged.

Kajal was working as a daily wage earner.