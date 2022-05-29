Woman murdered by relatives at Hyderabad’s Kulsumpura

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered allegedly by seven of her relatives at Kulsumpura in the city on Saturday over an issue of theft of Rs. 2,000.

According to the police, the victim identified as Ramulamma (50) who earned her livelihood by seeking alms at places of worship in Saroornagar was kidnapped and confined at the house of her relative Ammulu at Errakalli Basthi in Jiyaguda under Kulsumpura police station limits.

“A few ago, Raju, a relative of Ramulamma, lost Rs 2,000 at the house of Ammulu when he went there for a liquor party. While leaving the house, Raju took away the mobile phone of Ammulu saying he would return it only when gets back money,” said Kulsumpura Inspector, T Ashok Reddy.

Ammulu and others after trying to track down Raju, caught hold of Ramulamma and brought her to Erukala Basthi. “They confined her at the house and beat her up severely with sticks resulting in injuries and subsequently her death. They then took her to Osmania General Hospital and later shifted to mortuary and fled leaving the body there,” said the Inspector.

Working with little details, the police tracked down the address of the victim and later took a complaint from Raju. A case is booked and efforts are on to nab the seven persons who assaulted the woman.

