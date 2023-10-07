Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 11 lakh cash reward surrenders

By ANI Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Gadchiroli: A woman Naxalite carrying a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh surrendered before Gadchiroli Police, an official statement said on Saturday.

Police said that Naxalite named Rajani will be receiving Rs 4.50 lakh under the rehabilitation policy.

“A Naxalite named Rajani alias Kalawati Samayya Veladi carrying a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli.

After the surrender, she will receive Rs 4.50 lakh declared by the Central and Maharashtra governments for rehabilitation,” an official statement said.

Police said that the Naxalite Rajani was involved in many gun battles with security forces in the past.