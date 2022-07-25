Woman sedated and raped in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly drugged, confined in a room and raped by a man in Shamshabad on Sunday.

The 35-year-old victim had lost her husband and migrated to the city in search of work from her native place. She and the suspect M Chandulal, 40, a contract employee of the electricity substation in Shamshabad knew each other.

According to the police, Chandulal, who took advantage of the victim, who was searching for a suitable job to support her family, befriended her and started moving closely on the pretext of work. On Sunday afternoon, Chandulal went to her house and allegedly laced her food with sedatives and raped her. He also allegedly recorded the act and started threatening her.

The Shamshabad police are investigating. The victim was sent for a medical examination while efforts were on to nab the suspect.