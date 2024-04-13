Hyderabad: Altitude Art Exhibition inaugurated at VSL Visual Art Gallery

Curated by artist Hari, the exhibition features around 40 paintings showcasing diverse styles like street scenes, ballerinas, women-centric themes, and abstract pieces.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 05:40 PM

Hyderabad: The “Altitude Art Exhibition” was unveiled “at VSL Visual Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Saturday. The exhibition promises a captivating journey through contemporary art.

Curated by artist Hari, the exhibition features around 40 paintings showcasing diverse styles like street scenes, ballerinas, women-centric themes, and abstract pieces.

Owned by the couple Hari and Anita Hari, VSL Visual Art Gallery has previously hosted 150 solo exhibitions.

Noted personalities including former film actor and minister Dr Babu Mohan, Raunaq Yar Khan, who holds the title of the ninth Nizam of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, Dr Murty Devarabhotla, serving as the Global President at the Diplomat Club, academician and political analyst Rekha Rao, and G S Kumara Swamy, the Deputy General Manager at ONGC and President of TUF & SJSS, graced the event

The exhibition is open to the public on April 14th.