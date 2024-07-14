Woman stabbed to death by son-in-law in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 10:40 AM

Mancherial: A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her son-in-law, who later attempted to die by suicide by slitting his throat at Chunnamabattiwada here on Saturday night. The motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Mancherial police said Nelli Vijaya (48) was stabbed by her son-in-law Venkatesh. She died on the spot, after which Venkatesh allegedly tried to kill himself by slitting his throat. He was shifted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Venkatesh and his wife Malavika were residing with her parents for the last two years. A native of Hamaliwada in the town, Venkatesh was operating a driving school after registering losses in a garment business two years back. Since then, he and Malavika were staying with Vijaya and her husband Shekhar.

Based on a complaint received from Shekhar, a murder case was registered against Venkatesh. Investigations were taken up.