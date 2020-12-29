Woman strangled to death in Hyderabad

Police said the victim T Mallamma (40) had frequent arguments with her son T Suresh

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: A youngster, suspecting his mother of having an extra-marital affair, allegedly killed her at their house in Janmabhoomi Colony in Yellammabanda in Jagadgirigutta here on Sunday night.

Police said the victim T Mallamma (40) had frequent arguments with her son T Suresh over the same issue. Police suspects the duo had argued even on Sunday night after which Suresh allegedly strangulated her with a dupatta in the house.

The Jagadgirigutta police have booked case and are investigating. Suresh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .