Woman’s decomposed body found in plastic drum in Vizag

On Sunday, the colony residents, mostly daily wage labourers, found stench emanating from a house that was said to be locked for quite some time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:29 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Visakhapatnam: The parts of a woman’s body in a decomposed state were found stuffed in a plastic drum in a house at Handicapped Colony in the hilltop area of Madhurawada here on Monday.

On Sunday, the colony residents, mostly daily wage labourers, found stench emanating from a house that was said to be locked for quite some time. They informed the owner about it and he came and broke open the door and entered the house. He saw a plastic water drum in one of the rooms and when he opened the drum, to his utter shock, he saw the decomposed body of a woman in it.

He immediately called the police who suspect that the crime was committed some time ago. According to reports, a family was living there earlier. The woman was pregnant and she was not to be seen and the house was always under lock. It is also suspected that her husband might have murdered her.

Police are investigating.