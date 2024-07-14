Women bikers from Hyderabad redefine boundaries

Battling odds, and overcoming challenges, they hit the road chasing their passion

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 14 July 2024, 11:41 PM

Xtribe biking group organised the exclusive women’s trip to promote empowerment.

Hyderabad: Despite setbacks, the spirit of women motorbike riders in Hyderabad remains unshaken. Originally set for a ride from Hyderabad to Koil Sagar, three passionate women shared their stories, motivations, and the challenges they face in a male-dominated arena.

Manish Reddy, a passionate biker and animal rescuer from Hyderabad, and co-founder of the Xtribe biking group organised this exclusive women’s trip on Sunday to promote empowerment, a journey covering 300-350 km.

Niharika Sharma, a software engineer at SS&C, who rides an Xpluse 200 4v, says, “I go on long-distance rides for the adrenaline rush where I can feel the wind, the rain and learn life lessons from obstacles.”

The journey of a female rider is paved with numerous challenges, from societal judgments to safety norms. Sheba Cornelius, a community success manager at Convosight and founder of Valkyrie Riders, an all-women biking group, rides an Xpluse 200 4v, expressed, “As a mother of two kids, it is challenging for me to go on rides frequently. But despite the odds, I make sure to go at least for one long ride a month as it gives a sense of freedom and independence and encourages other women to ride.”

Nawya M, an HR Business Partner at IQVIA and an animal rescuer recalls her early days of riding when she bought a bigger biker jacket to hide her appearance and avoid being targeted on the roads. “Often flashy riders would chase or bully me. I felt so targeted, but being part of biker communities has helped and now I’m not conscious about my looks,” she says.

Bathroom breaks during long rides are another issue, with all three pointing out the poor conditions of public bathrooms. They rely on fuel station bathrooms, especially the new ones and restaurant washrooms, and always carry essential toilet kits. Safety is paramount for these riders, they take precautions such as always sharing their location with family members, and carrying pepper spray and Swiss knives. Staying hydrated is crucial, which is why they carry hydration packs. Despite these hurdles, the support of the biking community and positive feedback from the public keeps them motivated. Sheba recalls, “Once, a father-daughter duo in a car asked for a picture with me during a ride. It was a big motivation and reminded me why I’m into biking.”