Women can now hail and board TSRTC buses anywhere after 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has come up with a new initiative for women safety during night times in the city. It issued orders to all bus drivers and conductors to stop the bus anywhere on the request of women after 7:30 pm.

Women can board a bus and get down anywhere on the route and not necessarily at bus stops only. This is in the Greater Hyderabad zone for now.

The decision comes as part of the measures to provide better facilities to passengers and safe bus travel for women at night. If the bus driver or conductor does not follow the rules, passengers can contact the depot manager and lodge a complaint.

TSRTC also released depot managers’ contact numbers.

