Women ends life, kills daughters over financial crisis in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Representational Image

Mancherial: A woman murdered her two daughters aged around six years by hanging and then committed suicide by hanging as she reportedly was depressed over financial crisis in Luxettipet town on Saturday.

Luxettipet police said that the deceased woman was Chennala Dhanalaxmi (23), the wife of Sayanna, a daily wage earner and their daughters Samanvita (6) and six-month old Shankaramma belonging to SC Colony. Dhanalaxmi hails from Ruyyadi village in Thalamadugu mandal of Adilabad district.

Also Read Mancherial VRA murdered in office

Dhanalaxmi killed her daughters and then resorted to the drastic as she was reportedly upset with some financial crisis which was being faced by her family. Her husband Saynna returned home only to find the bodies. He lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.

The couple migrated to Luxettipet in search of livelihood two years back.