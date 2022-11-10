| Women Safety Wing Of Telangana Police Invites Applications For Various Posts On Contract Basis

Hyderabad: Telangana police Women Safety Wing is inviting applications from eligible candidates for different posts on a contractual basis. The recruitment is for the upcoming Family Counselling Centres in three Commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda areas, under the safe city project.

Additional DGP (Women Safety) Swathi Lakra took to Twitter to share the recruitment information and requested citizens to share the news.

“WE ARE HIRING…… For Family Counselling Centres in #Hyderabad #Cyberabad #Rachakonda Kindly #SHARE so that we can get the best…,” she wrote in her post.

The main purpose of the Family Counselling Centres, also known as Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), is to provide counselling services to the victims of domestic violence.

Applications are invited for the following posts

Social Counsellor, Front Desk Executive/Receptionist, Programme Manager, HR Coordinator, MIS Executive, and AM-Accounts

Interested candidates can check the vacancies and eligibility criteria by visiting the career page of the Women Safety Wing website.

The Women Safety Wing department was established on 8 March 2018 by the Telangana state police to ensure the safety and dignity of women in the state and make women partners in the progress of the state.