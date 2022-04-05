| Women Who Immolated Self After Quarrel With Siblings Dies In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman, who allegedly immolated herself five days ago after a quarrel with her siblings, died while undergoing treatment on Monday night.

According to the police, Ayesha Begum (19), who lived along with her family at Amberpet, had a quarrel with her two brothers on April 1 after they teased her. She doused herself with kerosene and set her body on fire. She was shifted to hospital where she died while under treatment, the Amberpet police said.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was booked and investigation is on.

