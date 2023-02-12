| Womens Inter Zonal Balas Ton Wins It For East Zone

BCCI Women’s Inter-Zonal: Bala’s ton wins it for East Zone

P Bala scored an unbeaten 128 as East Zone defeated North East Zone by 150 runs in the first round match

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: P Bala scored an unbeaten 128 as East Zone defeated North East Zone by 150 runs in the first round match of the BCCI Senior women’s inter-zonal one-day tournament

at the ECIL Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Brief Scores: East Zone 274/4 in 50 overs (P Bala 128 no, Mita Paul 63) bt North East Zone 124 in 47.2 overs (PA Acharjee 3/16, Mamta Paswan 2/13);

West Zone 233 in 48.1 overs (Jayu Jadeja 92; B Anusha 4/29, S Sanjana 4/39) lost to South Zone 234/5 in 48.5 overs (G Divya 77, Minnu Mani 74no);

Central Zone 189 in 48.1 overs (Priya Mishra 3/37) lost to North Zone 191/5 in 49.4 overs (Taniya Sapna Bhatia 55no).