Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Hyderabad golfer Sneha at fifth after second round

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh, who turned pro recently and playing her first tournament, had a tough day as she followed up her first round 72 with 75 to be placed fifth after the second round under rainy conditions in the 9th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old scored only two birdies against eight bogies in the day.

Meanwhile, overnight leader Pranavi Urs extended her lead as Seher Atwal faltered towards the fag end of day. The conditions at the Bangalore Golf Club made scoring difficult.

Seher, who started the day one shot behind Pranavi, caught up with the leader at the turn. Pranavi, playing with Seher, birdied the sixth, as did the latter. Then Pranavi dropped shots on eighth and ninth to be 1-over for the front nine, while Seher was even. At that stage, both were on level terms at 2-under through 27 holes at the Par-69 Bangalore Golf Club.

On the back nine, Pranavi was steady with pars from 10th to 16th before dropping a shot on the par-5 17th, but Seher dropped a shot on 11th and then bogeyed 15th and double bogeyed the Par-5 17th to fall three behind the leader.