Work in tandem to check road accidents: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Nalgonda: Expressing displeasure on the road safety measures at the field level, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Thursday said that officials of all departments should work in coordination for prevention of road accidents.

Speaking at a meeting on road safety which was attended by officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), police department and representatives of GMR at meeting hall of the District Police Office, Prashant Jeevan Patil said that road safety measures were implementing at the field level as per expected level.

“The roads were damaged in the district due to the recent rains. With the help of Sarpanches, the officials should take up the works of repairing the damaged roads. With the funds of Grama Panchayat and Palle Pakruthi Vanams, setting up of lights can be taken up at black spots, which were identified as accident prone places on the roads in the district, he directed. He also instructed the R&B department officials to ensure clear vision to the road users at the curves by removing bushes in order to curb the road accidents based on the local conditions.

Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath said that the caution boards would also be helpful in avoiding the road mishaps. Hence, the R&B Department and NHAI should set up caution boards at road curves and accident prone areas. The district police have taken up measures for setting up of CCTV cameras at all identified black spots in Nalgonda district.

Additional SP Ch Sarthish, District Panchayat Officer Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .