Workshop on smart home automation using IoT at KITS-Warangal on Nov 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

KITS-Warangal releases poster on workshop on Saturday.

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and College (KITS), Warangal, will organise a workshop titled “Smart home automation using the IoT” on November 18.

“As a part of Sumshodhini’ 22, tech fest, the Department of EEE in association with GENESIS Edutech, Bombay, is organising this workshop that covers subjects like Embedded Systems, Microcontrollers, Arduino based programmes and various sensors which are used for “Smart Home Automation using IoT”,” said KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy. He has conveyed the best wishes to the students for the success of the workshop. Prof C Venkatesh, Head, EEED, Prof V Ramaiah, Prof V Rajagopal, M Narasimha Rao, Dr G Rajender, Dr B Jagadhish Kumar, and others have released posters at campus on Saturday.

Faculty coordinators of the workshop T Praveen Kumar and Dr G Sunil Kumar, student coordinators K Sujith Kumar and Ch Vaishnavi have participated in the posters release event.