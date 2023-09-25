World Cup: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match to be played ‘behind closed doors’

This step has been taken considering the match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city, a BCCI press release said

By ANI Published Date - 10:17 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

This step has been taken considering the match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city, a BCCI press release said

New Delhi: The warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the Men’s Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29, will now take place behind closed doors.

This step has been taken considering the match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city, a BCCI press release said. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29 will now take place behind closed doors as per the advice of the local security agencies. The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund,” a BCCI press release said. The Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5.

Also Read Prize money for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 revealed