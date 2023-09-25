“World Cups are about peaking at right time”: Australia skipper Smith

Steve Smith that having lost five matches in a row ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in October, his side needs to work on a few things

By ANI Published Date - 08:35 AM, Mon - 25 September 23

Indore: Following his side’s 99-run loss to India in the second ODI, Australia skipper Steve Smith that having lost five matches in a row ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in October, his side needs to work on a few things.

India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs through The Duckworth-Lew Lewis Stern (DLS) method at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“When we came here it looked a good wicket, changed a little bit. Credit to India, they batted beautifully…400 was always a big challenge on that. I have seen games here before and it’s looked good for chasing. We were a fair way off. We have lost quite a few in a row now…World Cups are about peaking at the right time, we certainly haven’t done that at this stage. A few things to sort out. We know we are a good side. Both teams are working towards the World Cup but still want to win games,” said Smith in a post-match presentation.