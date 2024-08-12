World Elephant Day: Four elephants served lavish jumbo feast at Nehru Zoo

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the zoo authorities served the feast for four Asiatic elephants, Vanaja, Asha, Sita and Vijay.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 06:19 PM

Hyderabad: A lavish jumbo feast was laid out for Vanaja, Asha, Sita and Vijay, the four elephants at the Nehru Zoological Park, here on Monday.

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the zoo authorities served the feast for these four Asiatic elephants. The spread was specially curated with green salad, jaggery, mixed fruits with sugarcane and coconuts.

The feed store team of the zoo headed by Bhushan Manjula, came up with the jumbo feast arrangements and was assisted by elephant care givers/ mahouts, K. Raja Kumar, Venkat Rao, Fayaz, Shafi, Abdullah and Uday.

Zoo curator, Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, said August 12 every year is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness and promote the importance of elephants.

The city zoo house the elephants in a lush green large enclosure which is spread over 10 acres and has facilities like swimming pool, mud bath, shower bath facility etc, he said.

World Elephant Day highlights experiencing elephants in non-exploitative and sustainable environments where elephants can thrive under care and protection, the zoo added in a press release.