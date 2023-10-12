| World Sight Day Here Are Some Tips For A Healthy Eyesight

The awareness day is celebrated every year on the second Thursday of October. This event was initiated by the 'SightFirstCampaign' of Lions Club International Foundation in the year 2000.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: World Sight Day is an annually celebrated awareness event for blindness and vision impairment awareness. This event was initiated by the ‘SightFirstCampaign’ of Lions Club International Foundation in the year 2000. This awareness event is an effort to increase awareness about vision impairment and blindness.

The awareness day is celebrated every year on the second Thursday of October. Vision impairment is a common issue to be not addressed, sadly not many are aware of this nor have access to the service people need for clear vision.

World Sight Day aims to increase general awareness about healthy eyes and issues related to common eye health. Vision impairment is generally noticed among people above the age of 50.

Few steps to have a healthy eyesight are:

Eat healthy food include nutrients like omega 3 and Green leafy vegetables.

Get enough exercise as issues like obesity can put you at higher risk for diabetes and other conditions that can lead to vision problems.

Reduce screen time and keep your eyes clean.

Quit smoking as it is harmful for the eye.

Doctor consultation is prescribed for better results.

– Antariksh Lahiri