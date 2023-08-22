| Vision Can Now Be Restored With Calec Cultivated Autologous Limbal Epithelial Cell Transplantation

Vision Can Now Be Restored With CALEC | Cultivated Autologous Limbal Epithelial Cell Transplantation

Mass Eye and Ear's team tracked patients for 12 months; restored corneal surfaces led to improved vision for two, and two underwent transplants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:39 AM, Tue - 22 August 23

Calec

Hyderabad: The US researchers found a revolutionary stem cell treatment called cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cell transplantation (CALEC) to be safe and well-tolerated over the short term in four patients with significant chemical burns in one eye.

The team from Mass Eye and Ear, a member of Mass General Brigham, followed the patients for 12 months who experienced restored corneal surfaces—two were able to undergo a corneal transplant, and two reported significant improvements in vision without additional treatment.

Watch here: