World's First 'Flying Car' Is Now In Action | Alef Model A

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: The US-based aviation company Alef Aeronautics announced that it got approval to test its flying car from the US government. With this approval, your dream of being transported in a flying car may soon turn into reality. The prototype – ‘Alef Model A’ received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).