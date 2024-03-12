Virat Kohli officially ruled out of T20 World Cup?

Virat Kohli's participation in the World Cup is still an uncertainty and if reports are to be believed, he could face the axe.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 05:57 PM

Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: Although Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had not played any T20Is for over a year before the three-match series against Afghanistan earlier this year, both the star batters made a surprising comeback into the squad for the series.

Playing as captain, Rohit Sharma appeared in all three games and impressed in the series with a scintillating hundred in the last game despite the long break from the format, even as India won the series 3-0.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli missed the series opener and joined the team for the second and third matches in which he scored 29 and 0 respectively.

While Rohit’s participation in the T20 World Cup has already been confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Virat Kohli’s selection in the team has not been confirmed so far.

His participation in the World Cup is still an uncertainty and if reports are to be believed, Virat Kohli could still face the axe.

According to a report on The Telegraph, the national selectors and the team management are ready to take some harsh decisions ahead of the tournament. The BCCI doesn’t want to get involved in this and has left it to the selection committee and the team management to take a cal.

“It remains a very delicate matter and not many are willing to get involved,” the report stated. Kohli played his last T20I series against Afghanistan in January where he scored 29 & 0 in two matches.

It is understood that chief selector Ajit Agarkar had a chat with Virat before the series regarding the change in the T20I approach that was implemented in the T20I series against Afghans.

The West Indies’ slow wickets are also seen to be an unsuitable surface for him. Nothing has been suggested regarding a change in plans despite the selectors’ prolonged flirting with the subject.

With selection hanging on Agarkar, Virat will have to perform exceedingly well in the upcoming Indian Premier League. It will once more be up to Agarkar to take up the cause and persuade Kohli that he needs to create room for the next generation.

India have been kept in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA and Canada. India will start their campaign against Canada on June 5.