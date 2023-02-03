Writer Padmabhushan Review: An emotional family drama

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 08:09 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Young actor Suhas, whose debut film in the lead role ‘Colour Photo’ received positive reviews, comes back with ‘Writer Padmabhushan’, which generated interesting buzz during its promotional run.

In the narrative, a library employee named Padmabhushan (Suhas) has aspirations of becoming a well-known author. He publishes a book called ‘Tholi Audugu’ with his own money, but it doesn’t get noticed much. Later, he suddenly gains recognition as a writer, and everyone loves him.

The surprising part is that he didn’t write the book for which he attains fame.

Padmabhushan is interested in knowing who wrote the book under his pen name. Who is the author and why was Padmabhushan’s name used?

When our hero’s blog becomes viral, his estranged uncle decides to get his daughter married to the “newly successful” writer. This, kind of reveals a lack of understanding of the Telugu literary scene!

The love story also looks a bit weak and fails to convince the viewers. Neither the so-called feel-good and humorous situations in the first half nor the emotional scenes in the second half manage to engage the audience. The surprising plot twist that comes towards the end is quite intriguing and forms the crux of the movie, which, otherwise, feels lengthy and meandering.

Suhas’s acting chops are getting noticed with each of his films. His last outing, ‘HIT 2’ was a big surprise to filmgoers, and a complete contrast to his earlier film ‘Colour Photo’. In ‘Writer Padmabhushan’, the actor showcases his versatility and strong performance skills once again.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rohini Molleti, who play Suhas’s parents in the film, do complete justice to their roles.