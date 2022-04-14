Written test for SI, constable aspirants held in Karimnagar

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: A written exam was conducted to select Sub-Inspector and police constable aspirants for free coaching at the Police Commissionerate office at Karimnagar on Wednesday. Physical test for aspirants was conducted on Tuesday.

The District Collector, in association with the Police Commissioner, would give free coaching to SI and constable aspirants through Varadhi Society, a voluntary organisation run by the district administration.

A total of 6,500 candidates attended the written test held from 10 am to 1 pm by dividing the candidates into different sectors. The Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana, monitored the test.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that written test for police aspirants was conducted in a transparent manner. Stating that candidates, who would perform better in all categories, would get jobs, and he advised the aspirants to get police jobs by studying with commitment.

Informing that the notification for SI and constables recruitment would be released soon, he advised aspirants to utilise the free coaching given with the cooperation of District Collector RV Karnan through Varadhi Society.

Recruitment for the government jobs would be done in a transparent manner and there was no scope for irregularities. Candidates preparing for various jobs should not believe brokers, who would dupe aspirants by promising government jobs.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, ACPs C Pratap, Tula Srinivasa Rao, Gous Baba, Madan Lal, A Ramulu, G Vijay Kumar, and Nagender, SBI G Venkateshwarlu, RI Kiran Kumar and others were present.