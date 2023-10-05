X stops displaying news headlines as Elon Musk “dislikes” how they look

The new tweak is believed to be due to Elon Musk "disliking" the links. It is said that he feels the links "drive people off" due to their bad aesthetics.

Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter will be removing article headlines from the links shared on the social networking platform. According to reports, it will now only display a thumbnail image with an article link to accompany.

The latest tweak is bound to aggravate people as no news article shared on X will display headlines. The new tweak is believed to be due to Elon Musk “disliking” the links. It is said that he feels the links “drive people off” due to their bad aesthetics.

The move comes on the back of Musk wanting to label media outlets on the platform, awarding them badges of “state-affiliated media”. The change will alter the way media outlets and publishers share content to the social media platform.

The update, at the time of this article being published by Telangana Today, has not come into effect in India. However, there are several reports of users across the world experiencing the links being missing from the articles being shared on the platform.

Musk, on several occasions had promoted the idea of “citizens journalism” earlier, citing “monopoly” of media outlets. In a tweet in May this year, Elon Musk said, “Citizen journalism breaks the monopoly held by a handful of editors – they naturally don’t like that.”