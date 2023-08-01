‘X’ withholds Asaduddin Owaisi’s post on Jaipur train shooting on Union Government’s demand

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had likened the shooting to be 'a terror attack' targeting muslims

Hyderabad: Microblogging site X has withheld a posting by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on the Jaipur train shooting. The MP had likened the shooting to be ‘a terror attack’ targeting muslims.

Speaking to Telangana Today over phone, Owaisi said he had posted the video of the assailant identified as an RPF Constable delivering a speech after the shooting incident. He said he got the video on his email and had shared it on X. The microblogging site had withheld the posting in India, but is visible elsewhere., he said.

In a communication sent to Owaisi, the micro-blogging site maintained that it had received a demand from the union Government for posting be removed as the ‘content violated the Information Technology Act 2000″.

