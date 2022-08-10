Xfinity, Mysterious Angel, Galwan shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Xfinity, Mysterious Angel, Galwan, Resurgence, Crimson Rose, Miss Marvellous, Royal Grace, Castlerock, Starwalt, Happy Go Lucky

impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Dessee (Dhanu Singh) 47.5, moved easy. Super Angel (RB) 45, moved easy.

Chckit (Aneel) & Golden Forza (Kuldeep Singh) 47, pair handy.

800m:

Good Tidings (Md Ismail) 57, 600/43, good. Prime Gardenia (RB) 1-0, 600/47, handy. Palomar (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/44, good. Fast Track (P Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, looks well.

Princess Daka (Madhu Babu) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form.

1000m:

Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, a good display. Happy Go Lucky (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Mysterious Angel (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Inderdhanush (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Starwalt (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, maintains form. New Look (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Alina (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, improving. Canterbury (Afroz Khan) & Virangna (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair handy. Winning Streak (Kuldeep Singh) & Sun Dancer (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, pair finished level. Bellagio (Afroz Khan) & Red Snaper (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Unmatched (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, note. Long John (Khurshad Alam) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Kingston (Kuldeep Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Kancha (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Icicle (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Castlerock (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well. Papal Decree (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/45, moved well. Resurgence (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. Galwan (K Aneel) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Amyra (Afroz Khan) & Varenna (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair unextended. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) & Royal Grace (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair well in hand. Dillon (P Ajeeth K) & Explosive (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former improving. Strauss (P Sai Kumar) & Alpine Girl (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair shaped well. Mirana (Uday Kiran) & Fatuma (Khurshad Alam)

1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.