Yadadri-Bhongir: Dowry harassment drives woman to commit suicide

Gaddam Srilatha (30) of Anthammaudem allegedly hanged herself in her house on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:35 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: Gaddam Srilatha (30) of Anthammaudem allegedly hanged herself in her house on Tuesday. Police said Srilatha was married to Gaddam Sagar about nine years ago.

As her husband was started harassing for additional dowry, she returned to her parents home in June last. Sagar was allegedly calling her seeking dowry and unable to bear the harassment, she hanged herself.

A case was filed.