Person with disability attempts suicide at Yadadri-Bhongir Collectorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: A person with disability, Nagapuri Yadagiri on Monday, attempted to set himself on fire during the ‘Prajavani’ grievance day programme in front of the Joint Collector at Bhongir.

Yadagiri, who had orthopaedic challenges, entered the meeting hall of the collectorate when the Joint Collector was receiving complaints and doused himself with petrol. Collectorate staff responded immediately and prevented him from setting himself ablaze.

A native of Hanmanpur in Bhongir mandal, Yadagiri said he had applied for the pension for disabled persons in January, 2021 and necessary documents and the pension was sanctioned to him in August 2022.

However, officials later stopped giving him the pension despite him submitting representations, he said. Officials later clarified that Yadagiri was found to be ineligible for the pension as he owned a four-wheeler commercial vehicle, which was why his pension was stopped.