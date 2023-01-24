Yadadri hundi collection registers Rs 1.84 crore in 20 days

The hundi collection audit of the temple was taken up by the staff in Haritha Hotel on the hill shrine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple received a record hundi collection of over Rs 1.84 crore in the last 20 days.

The hundi collection audit of the temple was taken up by the staff in Haritha Hotel on the hill shrine. The collection totalled Rs 1,84,84,891 of cash in different denominations, apart from 144 grams of gold and 2.85 kilograms of silver. Foreign currency of 1024 US dollars, 210 UAE Dirhams, 145 Australian dollars, 20 UK pounds, 300 Canadian dollars, 15 Singapore dollars and 200 Mexican dollars were also received.