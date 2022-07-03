Yadadri: Luggage bogie of Dakshin express catches fire

Published Date - 02:57 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: A luggage bogie of Dakshin express train caught fire at Pagidipally railway station in the district on Monday mid-night.

Fire engulfed in the last bogie of Dakshin express, which going to New Delhi from Secundrabad, when it reached Pagidipally railway station. Noticing it, loco pilot stopped the train at Pagidipally railways station and alerted the railway officials.

Panicked by the incident, the passengers got down the coaches and ran away to safe places.

Getting the information from railway officials, eight fire fighting vehicles from different fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Leaving the luggage bogie at Pagidipally, Dakshin express left with remaining bogies. The luggage in the bogie was remained to ashes in the incident.

