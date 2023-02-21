| Yadadri Temple Brahmotsavam First After Renovation Begins With Special Pooja

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: The 11-day annual Brahmotsavam of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple began here on Tuesday.

The priests of the temple performed special pooja to the presiding deities, seeking the permission of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for conduct of the annual brahmostavams.

Following this, the Brahmotsavam began with chanting of ‘swasthivachan’ and performing of the vishwakarma pooja.

As the Brahmotsavam is being conducted for the first time at the main temple after its grand renovation, the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements on the hill shrine and allocated Rs.1.5 crore for the purpose.